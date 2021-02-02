Muscatine Art Center new exhibit explores history of quilts

“Crazy Quilt” made by Ruth Lamphrey Cadle, (c. 1880), a gift of Mrs. Mauree P. Mahin and family, is one of the quilts on display at the “Great Cover Ups: Quilts of the 19th & 20th Centuries” exhibit opening February 6, 2021, at the Muscatine Art Center.

The Muscatine Art Center is opening a new exhibit that looks at the history and legacy of quilts of America.

Great Cover Ups: Quilts of the 19th & 20th Centuries opens February 6 and will be on display through April 4.

Quilts have been handed down for generations, often part of “dowry chests” or wedding gifts, and often contain family history or represent a moment in time. Many are now considered art pieces.

“The quilts in this exhibition are all part of the Muscatine Art Center’s permanent collection,” said Melanie Alexander, Muscatine Art Center Director. “The exhibition features about 30 different quilts and most have a Muscatine history connection.”

Some of the quilts on display that have a Muscatine connection include Crazy Quilt (c. 1880) made by Ruth Lamphrey Cadle who arrived in Muscatine in 1847 and was a noted Muscatine philanthropist involved with many local organizations, and a pattern quilt titled Lone Star (c. 1840) made by Sarah Rider Bumgardner who arrived in Muscatine with her husband, George, in 1837.

Great Cover Ups: Quilts of the 19th & 20th Centuries will be on both floors of the Stanley Gallery and also featured as part of the exhibition are 11 cotton and silk “prairie style” dresses originally worn by Muscatine pioneer women in the 1850s.

The Muscatine Art Center is located at 1314 Mulberry Avenue in Muscatine and is open:

Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

Visit the Muscatine Art Center website or call 563-263-8282 for more information.