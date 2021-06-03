Muscatine artist goes beyond just painting a pretty picture

Johan Umaña is a local artist in Muscatine who specializes in mural paintings. Umaña has various murals across Muscatine, Iowa, and Rock Island, Illinois. However, Umaña goes beyond just painting a pretty picture. Earlier this week, Umaña finished his latest mural outside Pearl City Tattoo in Muscatine. This mural was a partnership with the Muscatine prevent violence coalition to create a mural with a positive message. Umaña says there’s always room for more positivity and kindness in his community and hopes all who see his artwork can take away a positive message.