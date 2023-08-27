Greenwood Cemetery is the final resting place for thousands of former Muscatine citizens and their families. The Greenwood Cemetery staff and the City of Muscatine is asking for the public’s help to protect the pristine nature of the cemetery by following established rules, a news release.

The five-acre plot was named Muscatine Cemetery after being purchased by the Town of Bloomington in 1843, but was changed to Greenwood Cemetery in 1849. Today, the cemetery is 16 times bigger than the original plot of land, and that size requires adherence to the rules and regulations of the cemetery to preserve the tranquility families seek when visiting the grave sites of deceased loved ones.

The Greenwood Cemetery office is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Greenwood Cemetery grounds are open to the public from a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sundown. All work on monuments and markers must be done during business hours and a work order permit must be issued by the Greenwood Cemetery office before work may begin. Cemetery staff will inspect all work done by contractors.

City approval must be obtained if work is needed outside of business hours. Persons engaged in work on Cemetery grounds will be held responsible for any damage to grounds or to property.

Some other key rules and regulations for Greenwood Cemetery include:

· No pets are allowed in the cemetery. While the vast majority of people are responsible pet owners, not all are and most cemeteries have a “no pet” policy to prevent grave soiling and other damage to grave sites (i.e., stealing decorations, digging, etc.).

· Decorations are limited to two per grave space and must be placed in the stone line and within the individual lot line. Decorations need to be removed before March 15 and October 15 each year and can be replaced after April 1 or November 1.

Click on the following link for the complete Rules and Regulations of Greenwood Cemetery.

Additional information can be found on the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Greenwood Cemetery page on the City of Muscatine website. For more information, contact the Greenwood Cemetery office by email or at 563-263-7051.