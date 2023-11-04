School Administrators of Iowa has named Andy Werling, assistant principal at Muscatine High School, as the 2024 Iowa Assistant Secondary Principal of the Year, according to a news release.

Andy Werling (contributed photo)

“Andy Werling, the well-deserving recipient of the Assistant Secondary Principal of the Year award, has exhibited exemplary leadership qualities throughout his time at Muscatine High School. His positive interactions with staff, families and students are not only noteworthy but also a source of inspiration for all. Andy was instrumental in creating educational pathways for all students at Muscatine High School. These pathways connect to student’s passions which then prepare them for their future. It is evident that he is committed to providing an excellent learning environment for all students,” said SAI Executive Director Lisa Remy.

A committee of Iowa assistant secondary principals selected Werling for the award. He will be recognized during SAI’s Annual Conference in August. As Iowa’s recipient, Werling is a candidate for National Assistant Principal of the Year, an award sponsored by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Selection is based on the leader’s contributions to the learning environment, student interests and voice, staff morale and community support. Also, the individual’s leadership in inspiring and motivating others to achieve and contribute to the educational environment is considered as well as the earned respect of students, colleagues and the community at large.

Werling has served in a leadership capacity at Muscatine since 2014. His career in education began as a social studies teacher in Chicago. He earned a bachelor’s degree in American history and world history education from Wartburg College and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Drake University.

SAI, a statewide organization founded in 1987, represents more than 2,000 Iowa educational administrators. SAI’s mission is to support, encourage and develop Iowa’s educational leaders and learners.