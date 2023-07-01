The Lutheran Living Senior Campus assisted living community has been recognized as a 2023 recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its commitment to improving the lives of seniors and individuals with disabilities with quality care and services.

The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process that is reviewed and evaluated by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance over time to improve quality of life and care of long-term care residents and team members.

Providers begin the quality improvement process at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision, mission statement, understanding of key customers, and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a sustainable performance improvement system. Trained examiners review each application to determine if a center has met the demands of the criteria.

“As a recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award, our team has begun moving forward in achieving advanced levels of performance that meet the Silver – Achievement in Quality Award criteria,” said Lutheran Living Executive Director Jessica Bopes. “I am honored to lead our team in continuous quality improvement that elevates our residents’ health and wellness.”

Lutheran Living is a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) in Muscatine County, Iowa. As a CCRC, the community serves individuals with independent living, assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as short-term transitional care and skilled nursing services. Lutheran Living is managed by Minneapolis-based Health Dimensions Group® (HDG®).

HDG is a leading management and consulting organization serving senior living, post-acute, and long-term care providers, as well as hospitals and health systems, throughout the nation. With decades of experience as community owners and operators, HDG’s proven processes optimize operations, promote resident and family satisfaction, and build team engagement. In addition to Lutheran Living, HDG manages 53 senior care and living communities and serves more than 2,600 residents in nine states.

“Earning this award is a milestone to be proud of,” said Cathy Bergland, AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board Chair. “It’s at this point that providers see what is possible by committing to the process of improvement. Congratulations to Lutheran Living Senior Campus for this achievement.”

Lutheran Living will be presented with the Bronze award during the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo in Denver on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

“Every person at Lutheran Living Senior Campus embodies our core values of Hospitality, Stewardship, Integrity, Respect, and Humor® while addressing individual health care needs of residents,” said Sharon Thole, executive vice president of operations at HDG. “Our team’s dedication to providing a quality continuum of care and services at Lutheran Living greatly enriches the lives of older adults and their families throughout Muscatine County.”

ABOUT LUTHERAN LIVING SENIOR CAMPUS

In Muscatine, Lutheran Living Senior Campus provides individuals and their families with experienced care and compassionate faith-based living that addresses the individual health care needs of the residents in their community. With senior living residences, personalized services, and thoughtful conveniences, residents experience a full life today, and have access to a complete continuum of health care and rehabilitation services to support ongoing wellness. Discover more at lutheran-living.org.

ABOUT HEALTH DIMENSIONS GROUP®

Health Dimensions Group® (HDG®) is a leading management and consulting organization serving senior living, post-acute, and long-term care providers, as well as hospitals and health systems, across the nation. Founded more than 20 years ago, HDG’s mission is to make lives better by providing quality care, service, and consulting. HDG manages 50 senior care and living communities in nine states, caring for more than 2,400 residents.