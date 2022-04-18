The City of Muscatine was honored with a Tree City USA designation.

The City of Muscatine was honored April 12 with the 2021 Tree City USA Award by the Arbor Day Foundation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. This is the 30th straight year that Muscatine, through the work of the Parks and Recreation Department staff, has received the recognition from Tree City USA. Muscatine was one of 74 Iowa communities to qualify for the status.

“The Tree City USA award is a symbol for communities who have made a commitment to the management of public trees,” Iowa State Forester Jeff Goerndt said. “The City of Muscatine has provided an outstanding example for other Iowa communities by enhancing our forest resources and demonstrating the great value of trees in providing multiple benefits for future generations.”

Presentation of the Outstanding Local Partner Award by the Iowa Urban Tree Council (L-R: Jeff Goerndt, State Forester; Shelby Kresel, HNI Sustainability Manager; Brad Bark, Muscatine Mayor)

Additionally, the City of Muscatine and HNI Corporation continue to collaborate on projects to improve the Muscatine community, and their partnership was recognized by the Iowa Urban Tree Council by presenting HNI with the Outstanding Local Partner award at the annual awards luncheon on April 12. Nick Gow, Superintendent of Parks for the City of Muscatine, said that HNI’s partnership with the City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department has allowed them to assist in tree plantings as well as tree and landscape maintenance projects.

“The recognition is well-deserved because of HNI’s generous donation and volunteer efforts in the planting of 500 trees throughout our community in the spring of 2021,” Gow said. “These trees helped recovery efforts by the city to replace the loss of several trees due to severe weather and other natural causes. Trees were lost within the community due to flooding, tornadoes, derecho, Dutch Elm disease, and Emerald Ash Borer. Replacing these trees provided beauty to local parks as well as a variety of specimens for pollinators and local wildlife.”

Thanks to the efforts of 100 volunteers from HNI Corporation, the Arbor Day 2021 Project resulted in 500 trees planted throughout the public parks system.

For more information on tree programs in Muscatine, click here.