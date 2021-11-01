Muscatine baby girl given gifts in honor of sharing birthday with Girl Scouts founder

Members of Girl Scouts Service Unit 868 of Moline (with director Marisa Cantu, far right) meet with UnityPoint Health staff in Bettendorf Sunday, Oct. 31, to celebrate the birth of a baby girl.

In five or six years, Genevieve Schwind may feel some pressure to become a Girl Scout.

The baby girl was born to Meghan and John Schwind of Muscatine, on Sunday, Oct. 31 in Bettendorf, and was given many special gifts from a service unit of the local Quad Cities Girl Scouts organization.

In honor of Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low, who was born Oct. 31, 1860, baby Genevieve was given a plush blanket, a Girl Scout onesie, books, Girl Scouts swag, diapers, other baby items and $100 in gift cards – from Service Unit 868 of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

Some of the items given to baby girl Genevieve, born to a Muscatine couple Sunday in Bettendorf.

The service unit covers the city of Moline and consists of 22 active troops, said unit director Marisa Cantu, who came up with the idea to honor their founder by collecting donated items for the first baby girl born in the QC Oct. 31.

“We do many events in our community that are service oriented,” Cantu said, noting many food drives and volunteer work for the River Bend Foodbank as examples. The gift basket items were gathered from donations to the Moline Scout troops.

She hopes the Girl Scouts gift baskets for a QC baby girl each Oct. 31 will be an annual tradition. “It was very exciting for sure,” Cantu said Monday, noting she and some Service Unit Scouts went to the UnityPoint Health – Trinity campus in Bettendorf Sunday afternoon to deliver the goodies.

The gift basket was assembled and given in hopes that one day, Genevieve will become a Girl Scout and grow up to empower and lead other young ladies to the G.I.R.L. Scout sisterhood (G – Go Getter, I – Innovator, R – Risk Taker, L – Leader).

Meghan Schwind and her baby girl in the hospital, with their big haul from the Service Unit 868 of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

The Girl Scouts founder was born Juliette Magill Kinzie Gordon on Oct. 31, 1860, in Savannah, Ga. “Daisy,” as she was affectionately known, descended from a long line of strong and independent women. Her home, often referred to simply as the Birthplace, was designated a registered National Historic Landmark in 1965.

In 1912, Juliette Gordon Low (1860–1927) founded Girl Scouts of the USA, an organization that today serves millions of girl members and alumnae, and reflects the arc of her remarkable life.

An ardent believer in the potential of all girls and the importance of fostering their individual growth, character, and self-sufficiency, Juliette is credited with establishing and nurturing a global movement that has changed the world.

The youngest level of Girl Scouts (ages 5-7) is called “Daisy,” in her honor. For more information on the regional group, visit www.girlscoutstoday.org.