Muscatine-based corporation recognized as 2021 Top Iowa Workplace

A corporation headquartered in Muscatine is being honored as one of the top workplaces in the state of Iowa.

Kent Corporation was named a 2021 Top Iowa Workplace based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party anonymous survey.

The survey was administered by Energage LLC, an employee engagement technology partner which measures unique cultural drivers within an organization’s management structure.

“Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization so they can make informed decisions, having a positive impact on their people and their business,” said Energage CEO Eric Rubino.

Kent Corporation is the parent company of four diverse operating companies engaged in corn wet milling, the production of animal feeds and the manufacture of food, beverage, personal care and pet products.

Owned and operated by the Kent family for nearly 100 years, the company serves customers across the world and employs approximately 2,000 employees in 40 locations across 20 states and seven countries,

Specific feedback from employees noted Kent’s focus on health and safety, competitive benefits and career development and advancement.

“We are particularly proud to hold this honor, as it is solely based on employee feedback,” said Carol Reynolds, Corporate Spokesperson and VP of Human Resources and Communications for Kent Corporation. “Our employees are the driving force of our continued ability to deliver top-quality products for our customers, as well as our overall success as a company. Our greatest asset is people. The lifeblood of any business is its employees who live and work in communities across Iowa and the United States.”

This state-wide recognition comes following Kent Corporation being selected a U.S. Best Managed Company for the second consecutive year, a program sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal.

