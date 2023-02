The public is invited to join City of Muscatine staff in congratulating Police Chief Brett Talkington on his retirement from the Muscatine Police Department after nearly 35 years of service to the community, with the last 12 years as the chief of police.

The reception will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Musser Public Library & HNI Community Center, 408 E. 2nd St., Muscatine.