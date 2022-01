The 400 block of East 2nd Street in Muscatine is closed to traffic for a lateral sewer repair. The closure began Tuesday, January 11 and is scheduled to continue through at least Friday, January 14, depending on weather conditions.

Hometown Plumbing & Heating closed the area from the intersection with Walnut Street to the entrance of the Musser Public Library & HNI Community Center parking lot to complete sewer repairs for Muscatine-Trinity Church.