Boaters in Muscatine will have to ensure they have plenty of fuel before they hit the water because they can’t fill up at the Gas Dock.

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the Muscatine Municipal Boat Harbor Gas Dock is closing for weekend service. Boaters who need fuel this week week can fill their tanks through Friday, September 8 from 10-11 a.m. daily. Call the Parks and Recreation Department office at (563) 263-0241 to make an appointment.

For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 263-0241.