Muscatine citizens react to city administrator’s ouster

The Muscatine city administrator was removed from his position Thursday.

The city council voted 4-3 in favor of removing Gregg Mandsager from office.

The council members who voted in favor say they had lost confidence in his ability to do the job.

Some people who live in Muscatine feel this is a step in the right direction for the city.

“Didn’t surprise me when I heard it on the radio this morning. I’m kinda glad something’s finally being done about him. He wasn’t the nicest person at all. I’m sure things could’ve worked out a little bit better but in the end, maybe it’s better this way so.”

“The administrator is playing favorites, and since the person he wanted voted in was not voted in he’s been making a giant scene because he didn’t get what he wanted.”

Mansager previously filed a defamation lawsuit against Muscatine mayor Diana Broderson after her impeachment back in 2017.