Muscatine city council hears report, discuss policy direction on pit bull ban

The Muscatine City Council will discuss animal ordinances at its meeting Thursday night, chiefly revisiting an in-city pit bull ban.

According to a press release, the city council “directed staff during their March 5 meeting to prepare a change to the ‘Keeping of Pit Bulls’ ordinance for future Council consideration.” Set into action August 1, 2003, the ordinance makes it “unlawful to keep, harbor, own or in any way possess within the corporate limits of the city, any pit bull dogs.”

While other matters will be discussed at Thursday’s meeting, the press released said “staff researched policy options related to the keeping of potentially dangerous and/or dangerous animals from breed bans to regulation of dangerous animals based on behavioral traits.”

The ordinance defines a pit bull dog as any of the following:

Staffordshire terrier breed of dog

American pit bull terrier breed of dog

American Staffordshire terrier breed of dog

any dog which has the appearance and characteristics of being predominantly of the breeds of Staffordshire terrier, American pit bull terrier, or American Staffordshire terrier

The public is welcome to attend but no public input will be permitted. A virtual meeting will be available here for those who want to view the proceedings. The session will also be available on the City of Muscatine YouTube channel and on Muscatine Power & Water Cable Channel 2. The city council has acknowledged the need for public input and has scheduled a special meeting as such on Thursday, October 28.

The Muscatine City Council is meeting Thursday, October 14, 7:00 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 215 Sycamore Street, Muscatine. While the City of Muscatine does not require wearing a mask, attendees aee urged to follow Public Health and CDC recommendations for wearing a mask indoors, whether vaccinated or not.