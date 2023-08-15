The front porch of Muscatine City Hall (the main entrance) will be closed to the public on Wednesday and Thursday (August 16-17) as an epoxy surface is applied.

The entrance is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Friday (Aug. 18), weather permitting, according to a city release Tuesday.

The concrete surface was replaced in November 2022 due to the deteriorating condition of the porch deck concrete.

Access to the elevators, department offices, and City Council chambers will be through the lower-level entrance. If you have problems or need assistance entering City Hall, call 563-264-1550.