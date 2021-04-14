Muscatine clinics offering Moderna in place of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Iowa Department of Public Health advised all vaccine providers within the state to pause the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 variant.

This comes after the CDC and FDA recommended a pause of the vaccine early Tuesday in a joint statement following six reported cases of rare blood clots and platelet changes reported in six people who received it — out of just under six million doses given in the United States.

Health officials in Muscatine County are responding to these announcements by postponing all scheduled Johnson & Johnson vaccines at this time.

Community Health Care says appointments scheduled in Muscatine this week have been switched to the Moderna vaccine.

They add those who already signed up for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine do not need to reserve an appointment again.

“The pause in the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be in effect until the CDC and other organizations review the data and make a recommendation on safety,” said Community Health Care in a news release.

According to health officials, this pause in vaccinations does not impact administration of the other two COVID-19 vaccine variants.

Community Health Care clinics will be held Thursday, April 15, at the Salvation Army of Muscatine County and on Friday, April 16, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine.

The required access code to view the above sign-up pages of both vaccination sites is CHC.

For more information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the Emerging Health Issues — Novel Coronavirus page on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website and follow Trinity Muscatine Public Health on Facebook.