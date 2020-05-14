Muscatine, Clinton and Scott Community Colleges to hold virtual commencement ceremonies

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges announced Wednesday that all 2020 commencement ceremonies are being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commencement ceremonies for Muscatine, Clinton and Scott Community Colleges will be livestreamed via each college’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. on the following original dates:

Friday, May 15

Muscatine Community College

Monday, May 18

Clinton Community College

Tuesday, May 19

Scott Community College

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges encourage graduates, their families and friends to tune in to the ceremonies and use the comments section to celebrate and cheer graduates. The colleges say this year’s commencement ceremonies will have “much of the same pomp and circumstance of traditional ceremonies” such as remarks from college administration, student speakers and the reading of every graduate’s name.

“A great deal of additional activity has gone into making this a special occasion for graduates,” said Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. “Mailings went out earlier this week that included a special commemorative program, congratulatory notes from college faculty and staff and any honor cords a graduate has earned.”

The colleges say, to add to the celebration, faculty and staff have created congratulatory videos using their phones, computer cameras, Zoom and other available technology.

“That has been an especially fun project with many faculty taking the opportunity to be quite creative,” said Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. “All of the videos have been edited into a single video that will also appear on the college Facebook and YouTube channels.”

Muscatine, Clinton and Scott Community Colleges are inviting all 2020 graduates to return to their college next year and participate in the 2021 graduation ceremonies.

The latest information about Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ Class of 2020 graduation festivities is available here.