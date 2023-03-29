The City of Muscatine has announced that Grant Street will be closed to through traffic from Washington Street to Park Avenue, starting today. Muscatine Power & Water (MPW) is installing a fire hydrant at the Grant Street and Park Avenue intersection. The closure begins today and is expected to last through the end of the day on Friday, March 31.

Local traffic will be allowed up to the intersection and the public will be able to access all businesses in the area during the closure. MPW anticipates backfilling and reopening the street by the end of the day on Friday. An additional closure will be necessary as early as next week to finish repairs to the street, including repaving the work area. MPW will announce the schedule for finishing the work at a later date. Drivers are asked to obey all traffic control signs, be aware of construction workers and use alternate routes when possible.