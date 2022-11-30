This morning, Muscatine Community College (MCC) received an email including a threat to the college. Immediately upon getting the email, college leadership notified police and chose to close the campus to ensure the safety of students and employees, MCC announced Wednesday.

Notifications were sent out to all employees and MCC students, in addition to emails, website and social media posts.

Everyone is safe and police are currently on-campus investigating, the college release said. All buildings have been cleared and locked. Student housing access is also restricted to residents only and the campus will remain closed for the rest of the day.

This is an ongoing investigation. As updates become available, they will be shared on the college website HERE.

If anyone has any information that may be helpful to the investigation, contact Lt. David O’Connor with the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922 ext. 608 or doconnor@muscatineiowa.gov.