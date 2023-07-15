Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) has announced that Muscatine Community College’s (MCC) President Naomi DeWinter has been appointed to the prestigious Iowa Energy Center Board by Gov. Kim Reynolds, a news release says.

This appointment recognizes DeWinter’s exceptional leadership and dedication to advancing energy-related programs and initiatives within the state, the release says.

Naomi DeWinter (Eastern Iowa Community Colleges)

The Iowa Energy Center Board plays a crucial role in overseeing, approving, and providing guidance for the programs established by the Iowa Energy Center. As a board member, DeWinter will contribute her expertise and insights in the development of budgets, policies, and procedures, as well as the funding of grant proposals. She will also participate in program planning and review, ensuring the center’s activities align with the state’s strategic goals.

DeWinter’s appointment to the Iowa Energy Center Board reflects her extensive knowledge and dedication to advancing sustainable energy initiatives in Iowa, the release says. Her passion for promoting environmental stewardship and fostering collaboration among industry professionals will greatly benefit the board’s mission.

Sonya J. Williams, chancellor of EICC, expressed enthusiasm for DeWinter’s appointment. “We are immensely proud of President DeWinter’s achievement. Her expertise and commitment to sustainability will undoubtedly contribute to the Iowa Energy Center Board’s efforts in advancing clean and efficient energy practices. We congratulate her on this well-deserved honor,” Williams said.

Those serving alongside DeWinter on the Iowa Energy Center Board include:

Dan Nickey, Black Hawk

Stuart Anderson, Polk

Taaf Vermuelen, Mahaska

Erik Helland, Polk

Anne Kimber, Story

The board meets quarterly, generally on Thursday afternoons. Notices of meetings for the Iowa Energy Center Board are posted at least 24 hours before the start time of the meeting.

For a complete list of Gov. Reynolds’ appointments to Iowa’s boards and commissions, visit here.

About the Iowa Energy Center

The Iowa Energy Center (IEC) is funded from an assessment on the intrastate revenues of Iowa’s gas and electric utilities. The mission of the IEC is to support projects that align with the key focus areas of the Iowa Energy Plan, including: technology-based energy research and development, energy workforce development, support for rural and under-served areas, biomass conversion, natural gas expansion, electric grid modernization, and alternative fuel vehicles.

About Eastern Iowa Community Colleges

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC), includes Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges. Stretched along the banks of the Mississippi River, the district covers all of Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott Counties, as well as parts of Cedar and Louisa Counties. For more information, visit here.