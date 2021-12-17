Muscatine compost facility open through Monday

COMPOST FACILITY REOPENS BRIEFLY OVER WEEKEND

The compost facility at the Muscatine transfer station will be open through Monday, December 20. Residents can bring yard waste Friday, December 17 from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m., Saturday, December 18 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday and Monday (December 19-20) from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. The facility will close for the season on Tuesday, December 21 and reopen in mid-March.

(City of Muscatine)

Muscatine and Fruitland residents can take yard waste (grass clippings, leaves, plants) to the facility along with brush and branches less than 10 inches in diameter and 10 feet in length. Larger trees and logs can be taken to the location, but tree stumps or roots are not accepted. Non-residents and commercial users of the Compost Facility will be charged a fee for yard waste brought to the site.

