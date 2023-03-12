Muscatine and Fruitland residents can take yard waste from their residential property (grass clippings, leaves, and plants) to the Compost Facility at the Muscatine Transfer Station starting Sunday, March 19, according to Solid Waste Manager David Popp.

Residents will also be able to bring brush and branches less than 10 inches in diameter and 10 feet in length to the facility. Larger trees and logs can also be taken to the location but tree stumps or roots are not accepted.

Popp reminds residents wanting to bring material to the compost site that all loads need to be secured during transportation to and/or from the compost site as loose material may fall onto city streets causing traffic hazards or damage to vehicles.

The City of Muscatine continues to offer year-round curbside collection of yard waste on the residents refuse collection day. Grass clippings, leaves, and garden waste will be picked up by the Solid Waste Division if the waste is placed in a City of Muscatine yard waste bag. The bags are available at the Muscatine Transfer Station, Hy-Vee and Hy-Vee Main Street, and at Fareway.

Yard waste bags that have store brand names on them will not be picked up curbside. However, these bags can be taken to the Compost Facility for disposal during regular hours of operation.

Tree limbs and other trimmings from trees and shrubs will be collected curbside but are required to be bundled together with string or cord in four-foot lengths. Call Public Works at 563-263-8933 to schedule a pickup of larger tree limbs.

The Compost Facility is at 1000 South Houser St., Muscatine and open from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Non-residents and commercial users of the Compost Facility will be charged a fee for yard waste brought to the site. The fee schedule for non-resident and for commercial users is available on the Compost Facility page on the City of Muscatine website.