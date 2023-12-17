The City of Muscatine needs volunteers to serve on a new board.

The Construction Appeal and Advisory Board was created last month by ordinance, with the approval of the Muscatine City Council. Now the city needs five dedicated and qualified volunteers to serve on that board. The new board will serve in an advisory role to the City Council on the ways building codes are interpreted, implemented and written in the city. The board will also serve as the official appeals board for building code interpretations and enforcement decisions. It will help promote the public’s understanding of the value of building codes. Muscatine building codes are established in Title 8 (Building Regulations) of the Code of Muscatine.

Muscatine residents who have experience in the construction industry, such as architects, engineers, builders, contractors and code enforcement professionals, have a strong understanding of building codes and who want to make a positive impact on the community should apply. Board members will serve a five-year term and attend and actively participate in regularly scheduled monthly meetings. No individual will serve more than two consecutive terms.

Click here for a fillable application or here for a printable application. Applications can be emailed to chilger@muscatineiowa.gov or mailed to:

Cinda Hilger, City Hall

215 Sycamore St

Muscatine, IA 52761

For more information on the Construction Appeal and Advisory Board, click here.