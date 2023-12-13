Presentations on the new pet-registration process and the results of a recently completed compensation study are on the agenda for the Muscatine City Council in-depth session Thursday, according to a news release.

Police Captain Jeff Jirak, Animal Control Officer Courtney Patel, and Communications Manager Kevin Jenison will review the nearly year-long process to develop a privatized pet registration process. The City of Muscatine contracted with PetData to a local site where Muscatine residents can register their pets, upload required documents, purchase license tags, and purchase Dog Park passes.

A preliminary example of how to use the site will be presented. The site is in the final stages of review and is anticipated to go live in January 2024.

The council meeting begins at 6 p.m. and the public is welcome and encouraged to attend the session in person.

An outside consultant was hired to complete a compensation study of city positions to help in the recruitment and retaining of qualified employees. Rick Campbell of Paypoint HR will be on hand to provide the city council with an overview of the results and offer his recommendations for the implementation of the revised compensation plan that will be presented to the city council during the budget process. Stephanie Romagnoli, human resources manager, and Carol Webb, city administrator, will also be part of the presentation.

Several options are available for those who cannot attend in person but would like to watch the proceedings. The council meeting will be broadcast live on the City of Muscatine YouTube channel and on Civic-TV (Muscatine Power & Water Cable Channel 2). A virtual option is also available for those who want to watch the proceedings on their desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Information on joining the virtual session is listed below.

