The possibility of a railroad overpass on Dick Drake Way is one of the items to be discussed when the Council meets in regular session Thursday (August 4) in the Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street, Muscatine.

A virtual meeting will be held in conjunction with the in-person meeting for those who want to view the proceedings or make a comment but do not feel comfortable in attending in person. Details for joining that meeting are listed below.

An overpass over the railroad tracks on Dick Drake Way could become a reality in the future. That is part of a tentative agreement between the City of Muscatine and the Canadian Pacific Railway Company (CPRC) following months of negotiations concerning the merger of Canadian Pacific (CP) and the Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCS).

The tentative Community Investment and Settlement Agreement that is being presented to the Muscatine City Council for approval Thursday would not go into effect until after the Surface Transportation Board (STB) approves the merger.

Once approved CP would pay the City of Muscatine $3 million with $1.6 million to be used to meet the required 20 percent match for any grant applications to fund a grade separated crossing project. The other $1.4 million can be used by the City to complete a pedestrian/bike crossing at the Oregon Street crossing, close the Day Street crossing, and mitigate other issues raised by increased rail traffic. CP will also provide a grant writer to assist with grant applications related to the grade separated crossing project.

Another potential project to be discussed Thursday will be a proposal from Muscatine Community School District (MCSD) to construct a Baseball/Softball Complex at Kent-Stein Park. MCSD has approached the City of Muscatine with a proposal to develop a $4 million combined baseball and softball complex that would incorporate Tom Bruner Field and Kent-Stein Field #1 along with other associated improvements. The proposed development would include a new softball field for the City of Muscatine in exchange for ownership of Field #1 and Bruner Field.

In other business Thursday, the Council is expected to:

· Set a public hearing for August 18 on revisions to the Snow Emergency Ordinance;

· Award the contract for the 67th Avenue Sidewalk Improvements Project to All-American Concrete, Inc.;

· Approve allocation of a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the Mulberry Health Clinic Building Project;

· Approve changes to the City of Muscatine Smoking Policy;

· Approve a purchase order to Muscatine Power and Water for the HAWK Crossing at Earl and Oregon streets;

· Authorize the 2022/2023 City Deer Hunt; and

· Approve the settlement agreement and release with Benjamin Varela.

Information on the presentations and other agenda items can be found by clicking AGENDA to download a PDF version of the City Council agenda and/or attachments.

