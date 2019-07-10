Muscatine councilperson wants community to find solutions to fireworks problems

MUSCATINE, IA — A Muscatine city leader took to Facebook to propose banning fireworks in the city after several people got hurt over the holiday.
Councilman Kelcey Brackett got a lot of feedback for and against the idea. He initially wanted a total ban, but then said it would be more practical to get people in the community to decide what’s best.
Now, he has the entire town talking. This idea steamed from injuries suffered from a few people in the town. One man loss his hand while his friend had facial injuries.