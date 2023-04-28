Today, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Allamakee and Muscatine counties in response to the Mississippi River flooding. The governor’s proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program for the two additional counties.

A similar disaster proclamation was issued April 25 that made the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and Disaster Case Management Program available to residents in Clayton, Clinton, Dubuque, Jackson, and Scott counties.

This program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.

The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services website HERE. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource.

There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.