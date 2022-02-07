The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution, unanimously, on Monday to make their community Iowa’s 34th Second Amendment Sanctuary County.

“We are thrilled to see that Supervisors in one of the Quad Cities area’s largest counties have voted with one voice to uphold the rights of their constituents,” Iowa Firearms Coalition president Dave Funk said in a Monday release. “We would like to thank the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors for taking this important step forward towards making all of Iowa a Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions at the county level do not supersede federal law, but they do prevent local resources from being used to assist the federal government in efforts that violate the Second Amendment, according to the IFC release.

The IFC has been working with state and local elected officials to protect the right of Iowans to keep and bear arms in the wake of threats by some in Washington, D.C. to support actions which would infringe upon the Second Amendment.

Iowa’s Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties, so far, also include: Mitchell, Chickasaw, Pocahontas, Hardin, Carroll, Jasper, Cedar, Washington, Madison, Mills, Adams, Clarke, Humboldt, Kossuth, Ringgold, Buchanan, Van Buren, Winnebago, Decatur, Dallas, Guthrie, Benton, Page, Lucas, Taylor, Union, Hancock, Buena Vista, Pottawattamie, Cherokee, Montgomery, Fremont and Wayne.

The Iowa Firearms Coalition, an affiliate of both the NRA and the NSSF, is a 501(c4) nonprofit and is Iowa’s only effective pro-Second Amendment rights organization.