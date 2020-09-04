Muscatine County issues burn ban

A burn ban has been issued for Muscatine County.

Due to the extreme dry conditions, the State Fire Marshal states that the conditions in Muscatine County would make open burning a danger to life and property.

The ban states that no one is allowed to open burn, unless by special permission, and takes effect at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4.

The ban does not include outdoor fireplaces or barbecue grills.

The burn ban will be in place until conditions improve and the State Fire Marshal deems it is once again safe for open burns.