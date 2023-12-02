The Muscatine County Drug Task Force assisted in a case involving the arrest of a Tiffin, Iowa, man, according to a Saturday news release.

During the course of an ongoing narcotics investigation the U. S. Postal Inspector intercepted a package being sent to the address of Juan Daniel Lopez in Tiffin. Pursuant to a search warrant the package was opened and it contained about a pound of cocaine, law enforcement alleges.

Additional search warrants were obtained for Lopez’s residence and vehicles. Law enforcement alleges that, during the subsequent searches, five guns, ammunition, digital scales and packaging materials were found.

Lopez was taken to the Johnson County Jail in Iowa City. He faces felony charges of a controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

The case was investigated by the Johnson County Drug Task Force with assistance from the U. S. Postal Inspector and the Muscatine County Drug Task Force.