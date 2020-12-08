Muscatine County prepares for vaccine distribution

In this Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, syringes of SARS CoV-2 Vaccine for COVID-19 produced by Sinovac are displayed during a media tour of its factory in Beijing. China is rapidly increasing the number of people receiving its experimental coronavirus vaccines, with a city offering one to the general public and a biotech company providing another free to students going abroad. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

The Muscatine County Public Health (MCPH) department is preparing to receive and dispense COVED-19 preventative vaccines throughout the county.

Small shipments of the vaccine may arrive as early as Dec. 13, a news release says. MCPH is working with the hospital, emergency management agency, and community partners to develop distribution plans as guided by the state and federal government.

“We will be setting up points of dispensing in several communities and locations throughout our county to reduce barriers for accessing the vaccine,” said Christy Roby Williams, director of Muscatine County Public Health. “We want to make it as easy as possible to obtain for people seeking this preventative measure.”

Healthcare personnel and special populations will be served first, and the general public will come at a later date. MCPH will communicate the tiered priority groups, locations, and times of vaccine distribution sites to the county once a shipment is received.

“When possible, we encourage all community members to receive the vaccine in order continue fighting the spread and keep Muscatine safe and healthy,” Williams said.

For more information about the vaccine, visit COVID-19 vaccine facts.