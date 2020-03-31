Muscatine County reports death from COVID-19; additional positive cases in area counties

A middle-aged (41-60) COVID-19 patient from Muscatine County has passed away according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. This was the only reported death by the agency on Tuesday.

The IDPH also reported that there were 73 additional positive cases in Iowa, including locally 2 new cases in Scott County, and 3 new cases each in Muscatine and Clinton County. There are now 497 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Scott County’s new cases involved 2 middle-age adults (41-60) bringing the county’s total to 18. While Muscatine and Clinton County’s new cases both consisted of 2 middle-age adults (41-60) and 1 older adult (61-80). Muscatine County now has 16 confirmed cases and Clinton County has 5. Cedar County also reported 1 additional case with a middle-aged adult (41-60) for a total of 9.

Linn County now has 90 positive cases, which is the most in the state, followed by Polk County with 76 and Johnson County with 73.

There have been 6,888 negative tests to date according to the IDPH.