Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office asks public’s help in finding suspect

The Musatine County Sheriff’s Office asks the public for help in locating a suspect.

On its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office asks the public to help find Dayton Elliott. Elliott has valid arrest warrants for willful injury causing bodily injury, a felony charge, and violation of no-contact order, a misdemeanor, the post says.

Elliott has the “100” emoji tattooed under his left eye and the moneybag emoji under his right eye.

He has ties to both the Muscatine and Des Moines areas.

“If you see Mr. Elliott please do no approach him as he has been known to go armed in the past and as well has had violent tendencies,” the post says.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to contact local law enforcement.