Muscatine County upgrades emergency management equipment

March has come in like a lamb, but we are marching into severe weather season. Now, some communities will be able to communicate better during dangerous storms.

Seven communities in Muscatine County got upgrades in equipment for severe weather season. The Muscatine County Emergency Management Commission updated old sirens in Atalissa, Conesville, Fruitland, Nichols, Stockton, West Liberty and Wilton. It’s an area of the state that’s no stranger to the devastating effects of tornadoes.

People there saws it first hand when an EF2 Tornado touched down on June 1, 2017. It hit Fruitland the hardest and destroyed 29 homes along with city hall and the post office. Nobody died in that destruction.

Local 4 Photojournalist Mike Colon reports the new sirens offering more reassurance.

Thursday, March 4 is Warn Day on Local 4 News. It’s geared toward weather safety and will feature our 4-Warn special at 6:30 pm. Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray along with meteorologists Zane Satre and Garrett Heyd have the important information you need to keep your family safe from severe weather conditions.