A Muscatine County woman is dead after a single car accident last week. On Tuesday, May 10, at approximately 2:05 p.m., a crash was reported within the 1400 block of Taylor Avenue in Muscatine County. The caller noted that the vehicle was in the ditch, on fire, and believed to be still occupied.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, the vehicle, a 2005 Saturn Vue, was fully engulfed. The sole occupant, Jane Johnston of rural Muscatine County, succumbed to injuries at the scene, according to Sheriff Quinn Riess.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Wilton Fire Department, Wilton EMS and the Atalissa Fire Department.

