Muscatine COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday for children ages 5-11

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in Muscatine on Saturday, Dec. 11 for children ages 5 to 11. The clinic will be by appointment only.

Please call Trinity Muscatine Public Health at 563-263-0122 to make an appointment at Trinity, 1609 Cedar St. Trinity Muscatine Public Health, United Way of Muscatine and Muscatine Community School District are working together to bring a clinic for children to get vaccinated. Expanding vaccine availability to local places of interest makes getting the vaccine easier for our community.

Vaccines are free and appointments are needed. All children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. For appointments and/or questions about the clinic or the vaccine, please contact Muscatine County Public Health at 563-263-0122.