Muscatine COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday for children ages 5-11

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A free COVID vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11 will be Saturday at Trinity Muscatine Public Health.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in Muscatine on Saturday, Dec. 11 for children ages 5 to 11. The clinic will be by appointment only.

Please call Trinity Muscatine Public Health at 563-263-0122 to make an appointment at Trinity, 1609 Cedar St. Trinity Muscatine Public Health, United Way of Muscatine and Muscatine Community School District are working together to bring a clinic for children to get vaccinated. Expanding vaccine availability to local places of interest makes getting the vaccine easier for our community. 

Vaccines are free and appointments are needed.  All children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. For appointments and/or questions about the clinic or the vaccine, please contact Muscatine County Public Health at 563-263-0122.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories