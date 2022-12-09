A Thursday night domestic disturbance in Muscatine ended with the death of a 65-year-old man from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At approximately 6:24 p.m. Dec. 8, 2022, investigators from the Muscatine Police Department began looking into an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a male and female, whom had previously dated, according to police Friday. It was alleged that the male had been armed with a handgun during the incident and had made threats towards the female.

As the investigation developed, investigators ended up going to the man’s residence, 409 W. 5th St., in an attempt to make contact with him. At approximately 9:28 p.m., as Investigators were knocking at the front door of the residence, a single gunshot was heard coming from inside the residence. Investigators immediately retreated to safety when a second gunshot was heard.

As assisting officers arrived, the area was shut down to traffic and remained shut down for the next couple of hours. Repeated attempts were made to establish communications with the man over a loudspeaker, but officers got no response. At 10:52 p.m., the decision was made to breach the front door of the residence and the man in question was found deceased inside from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

He has been identified as Terry Snyder, age 65. Investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said.

The Muscatine Police Department was assisted by members of the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the Muscatine Fire Department, and members of MSORT, (the areas multi-jurisdictional special operations team).