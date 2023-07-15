The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) announced Wednesday that the City of Muscatine has received GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financing Reporting for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, a news release says.

This is the 29th award received by the City of Muscatine, the most of any entity in the state of Iowa, the release says.

“This is a significant achievement for the City of Muscatine,” Carol Webb, city administrator, said. “It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to sound fiscal management and transparency in budgeting. My sincere thanks to Finance Director, Nancy Lueck, and the Finance Team, for continuing this record of excellence.”

The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.