Muscatine earns historic preservation award

From Sioux City’s historic downtown to the old Muscatine County Jail, nine Iowa communities have received a total of $108,284 in new grants for historic preservation projects.

The Muscatine County Historic Preservation Commission earned $9,600 for the pre-development project for the Old Muscatine County Jail, a news release says. The commission will plan and develop construction documents for the entrance and rehabilitation of the historic jail.

The State Historic Preservation Office, a bureau of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, awarded the grants through its Certified Local Government program for historic preservation, which encourages governmental partnerships, provides training and technical assistance, and supports preservation of historic resources at the local level.

“The preservation and reuse of our state’s historic assets help Iowans create an authentic sense of place, which energizes communities, stimulates economic growth and boosts quality of life,” Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer said. “Placemaking is an important factor that businesses, families and young professionals consider when they’re deciding where to set up shop or settle down to live and work.”

Iowa’s Certified Local Government program is one of the largest of its kind in the nation and is administered by the State Historic Preservation Office in conjunction with the National Park Service. The program was established by a 1980 amendment to the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966.

The State Historic Preservation Office is overseen by the State Historical Society of Iowa, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. More information is available at iowaculture.gov.