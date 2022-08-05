Muscatine Police ask for the public’s help to find who’s responsible for the vandalism at Madison Elementary School.

The police and fire departments responded to a call from the school a little after 3 a.m. Friday.

Local 4 News spoke with Muscatines Assistant Chief, Steve Snider, who said when safety officials arrived at the scene Friday morning they saw that the school had been entered into and damage was done to the inside of the building. (See photos of the vandalism here.)

“There were numerous acts of vandalism…some windows were broken inside… computer equipment damaged… some spray painting occurred and things like that in various places throughout the school…it appears that some fire extinguishers were discharged within the school which are suspected of setting off the fire alarms,” he said.

With no clue about the identity of the parties involved, safety officials suspect more than one person is responsible. “We believe it was more than one individual but outside of that we have no valuable leads or suspects at this time,” Snider said.

The elementary school has no dollar amount with regard to the damage and theft that occurred. Administrators hope to have things back to normal soon.

“In speaking with the school district it sounds like they plan to have the entire incident cleaned up and ready to reopen in time fore school, so hopefully there will be no trace of it by the time school rolls around,” Snider said.