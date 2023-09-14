The Muscatine City Council is expected to approve a more than $1,000,000 project at its meeting for the redevelopment of the downtown area.

The project is a combination of an Iowa Economic Development Authority Grant, tax increment financing and property owner resources. They hope to rehabilitate the rear and siding facades of buildings. Repairs are to also include replacing doors and windows and repairing decking in alleys in the 100 and 200 blocks of east 2nd street in downtown Muscatine.

The city of Muscatine says they have contracted HBK Engineering, LLC out of Iowa city to assist with planning and designing what needs to be done to each building downtown. The city hall meeting will start at 6:00 p.m. September 14.