Due to the current weather conditions, and in consideration of the safety of staff and patrons, the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center in Muscatine will be closing at 1 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 22). Musser Library will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, weather permitting.

The library will be closed on Saturday (Dec. 24), Sunday (Dec. 25), and Monday (Dec. 26) for the Christmas holiday. The library will resume normal hours on Tuesday (Dec. 27). Normal hours of operation are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m-2 p.m.; Sunday 12-4 p.m.).

For more information visit the library website or call 563-263-3065.