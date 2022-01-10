Muscatine family worries about dog’s future after someone reports him as a pit bull

A family in Muscatine is worried about their dog’s future after someone reported him as a pit bull.

When people lose their pets, they tend to share that on social media with the hope someone will find the animal and return it to the family. One Muscatine family was surprised when police showed up at their home.

People on social media worked to reunite 15-year-old Cooper, who is deaf, with his family. Then the family found itself up against Muscatine’s 2003 pit-bull restriction.

Nicole Hopkins say they explained their dog was labeled as a mixed breed.

“He’s never had an issue since he’s lived in town,” Nicole said.

On Thursday, the Muscatine City Council discussed whether to pause the breed ban. Opinions were mixed.

“I agree with Councilwoman Gordon. I believe there should be a pause on what the judgment should be on those dogs until we as a council come to a firm conclusion,” said Angie Lewis, Muscatine City Council alderwoman-at-large.

Others were against the lift.

“We have a pit-bull ban in the city of Muscatine . We need to maintain the pit-bull ban in the city of Muscatine,” said John Jindrich, Muscatine City Council Fifth Ward alderman.

Kaleb Hopkins said, because of the 2003 breed ban, the family had to do a DNA test on the dog. It will take about two weeks to get the results.

“We swabbed him within 24 hours, and we got it sent in. We have two weeks to wait for that. I did talk to the lieutenant, and he gave us an extension for an extended stay for Cooper until we get the DNA test back,” said Kaleb.

Kaleb said they’re hopeful when it comes to the future of the breed ban.

The ban remains in effect until the city council votes on the issue. They will discuss the breed ban on Thursday.