Muscatine FD emphasizes having a fire escape plan

The Muscatine Fire Department spent Sunday educating people are fire safety.

It comes during October, which is fire prevention month. The fire department hosted the annual event with this year’s theme being ‘not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape.’

The purpose of the day was to teach people how to buy more time in the event of a fire.

“This is a great opportunity for us to really talk to you know the kids and even the parents,” said Darrell Janssen, Muscatine Battalion Chief. “There’s a lot of parents that benefit as well from our event here today so very important event for us as well as the community.”

The annual event had lots of families learning about fire safety.

Kids got to use the firefighter hoses and take a test ride on an electric ambulance stretcher.