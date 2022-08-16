Muscatine firefighters were called to the scene of a mobile home fire on August 16 at approximately 11:15 a.m. They found a single-family mobile home on fire on Cyril Avenue with two animals inside. Smoke and fire were coming from a rear window and firefighters were able to knock down the main body of the fire within minutes. They continued to overhaul the rest of the residence to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

There was fire damage to a rear bedroom and smoke damage throughout the rest of the home. An on-scene investigation determined the initial cause was an accidental fire that started in the bedroom. Smoke detectors did not activate in the mobile home.

An initial damage estimate is approximately $20,000, with about $10,000 to the structure and $10,000 to the contents. The American Red Cross was called to assist the residents, including three adults and two small children. There was one injury to an occupant, who was treated and released at the scene, and two cats succumbed to the fire. There were no injuries to responders.

The Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by the Muscatine Police Department. Approximately 17 firefighters responded to the fire, including four new firefighters who responded from their fire academy training at Station 2.