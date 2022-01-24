Muscatine Fire responds to second kitchen fire in a week

There’s about $45,000 of damage to a Muscatine house after a fire early Monday morning. Muscatine Fire said they received the call around 5:48 a.m., and upon arrival found smoke and flames coming from windows in the first floor kitchen area. Once inside, they found the fire was contained mostly to the kitchen.

The fire was under control in around 10 minutes.

The occupants were out of the house before the fire department arrived. There were no injuries. A cause has not yet been determined.

The occupants were referred to the Salvation Army and were offered assistance from 1-800-BoardUp. 11 firefighters responded in total, with some assistance from the Muscatine Police Department.

