Muscatine golf course, driving range open for season

The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course and Driving Range have opened for the season.

The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course is using a new Point of Sales Reservation system. Golfer can book tee times online at https://www.muscatineiowa.gov/418/Book-a-Tee-Time.

Golf course staff asks players for patience as customer records are updated in the system, so that members and guests can receive email confirmations on tee times along with special email offers.

Call the golf course at 563-263-4735 for more information.