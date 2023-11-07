Muscatine residents who burn firewood in bonfires or fireplaces have a new source of free fuel.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is trimming trees throughout the Parks system, meaning firewood-ready logs will be available. The city created a system allowing Muscatine residents to pick up the wood on a first come first serve basis.

Residents must have their names on a call list before they’re eligible to pick up the wood. Call the Parks and Recreation Department’s Park Maintenance Office at (563) 263-5464 to get on the list. If no one is available to take the call, leave a message with your name, address and phone number. Residents will receive a call when it’s their turn and wood is available, telling them where to pick up the wood.

For more information, call the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 263-0241.