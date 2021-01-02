Muscatine: Hey – watch where you throw your snow!

Worley and Sonja Parton, of Hinsdale, N.H., shovel their driveway together after an early morning snowstorm on Thursday, Jan, 16, 2020. A snowstorm dumped more than a half-foot of heavy snow on parts of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont on Thursday, and it’ll be followed by plunging temperatures and blustery winds. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Contractors or individuals working to clear sidewalks and driveways of snow and ice accumulations are reminded that depositing snow and ice accumulations upon Muscatine city streets is a violation of a city ordinance about dumping of snow.

Whether you are shoveling, using a snow blower, or utilizing a snow plow, the placement of snow and ice accumulations is required to be on the property of the residence or business, and not pushed or thrown onto city streets, a news release says.

The ordinance reads, in part: “It shall be unlawful for any person to throw, push or place, or cause to be thrown, pushed or placed, any ice or snow from private property, sidewalks, or driveways onto the traveled way of streets so as to obstruct gutters or impede the passage of vehicles upon the street or to create a hazardous condition therein… .”

A person convicted of a simple misdemeanor shall be subject to a fine of no less than $65 and no more than $625. The court also may order imprisonment not to exceed 30 days instead of a fine or in addition to a fine.