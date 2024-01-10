The ground may be covered with snow, but Muscatine is taking applications for a full time custodian and seasonal jobs!

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is looking for dependable, hardworking people for 2024 seasonal positions at several locations, including the Muscatine Soccer Complex, Kent Stein Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Park Maintenance, Muscatine Municipal Golf Course and the Muscatine Aquatic Center. They also need staff to lead and/or assist in various recreation programs sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department.



Seasonal openings include:

Golf Course Clubhouse Supervisor ($15.00/hr): The clubhouse supervisor works in the clubhouse pro shop helping customers with tee times, equipment rental and pro shop purchases. Applicants should have good customer service skills, be able to manage cash and have a basic knowledge of golf. Hours will vary and can include some evenings and weekends.

Seasonal Equipment Operator ($14.00/hr): Operators help with mowing, groundskeeping, and maintaining the green spaces and facilities throughout the City of Muscatine parks system. Applicants must be at least 18 and must be able to safely use equipment such as riding mowers, push mowers, string trimmers and other groundskeeping equipment. Some weekend hours may be required.

Seasonal Groundskeeper ($14.00/hr): Seasonal groundskeepers help with groundskeeping and maintaining the green spaces and facilities at various park sites. Applicants must be able to safely use equipment such as push mowers, string trimmers and other groundskeeping equipment.

On-Site Supervisor – Soccer ($13.00/hr): This position oversees user groups at the soccer complex. Duties include assisting user groups with various needs and ensuring the complex’s rules are followed. They must be professional and courteous with the public and perform some physical labor, such as emptying trash and cleaning restrooms. Requirements include excellent customer service skills and the ability to work evenings.

Lifeguard ($13.00/hr): Supervises swimmers at the aquatic center. Lifeguard certification is required for this position.

Golf Course Outside Services ($12.00/hr): Staff members collect golf balls on the driving range and help patrons with outside service needs. Hours vary.

Golf Course Food and Beverage ($12.00/hr): Staff provide customer service to patrons at the golf course concession area. Applicants must be 18, be able to provide excellent customer service and accurately manage orders and cash. Hours will vary.

Click here for information or to apply or call the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 263-0241.



The city is also looking for a full time Custodian ($18.12/hr): This position involves performing a variety of cleaning and custodial tasks in City buildings and facilities but mainly at the library. The work is routine and is performed according to specific and detailed instructions or follows an established routine. Work may involve some contact with office personnel and the public and is subject to inspection while in progress and upon completion. Applicants must reside within 30 air miles of Muscatine’s city limits and must be able to pass a drug screen, physical and background check. For more information or to apply, click here.



