Muscatine and the Muscatine Public Works Department are giving you a chance to bid on surplus items from the city!
An online public surplus auction is open November 13-27. The items for bid are items that were recently declared surplus by the Muscatine City Council, including two old council seats from City Hall.
Items include the following (subject to change):
- Chiller unit
- 2008 Chevy Trailblazer
- 2009 Chevy Colorado
- 2012 Chevy Tahoe
- Portable air compressor
- 1995 GMC pickup truck
- IBM typewriter
- 2009 F-350 1 ton dump truck
- Heating air handler unit
- 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck
- 2004 GMC pickup truck
- Large glass display case
- Small glass display case
- Two old council seats from City Hall
- Bandsaw
- Wooden display stand
- Leather couch
- Wooden podium
- A/V cart
- Calculators/adding machines
- Hanging file organizer
- Large microfilm reader
- Small microfilm reader
- Sony camera
- Ultrasonic cleaner
All items are available to bid on from November 13 through 3:00 p.m. on November 27. Bidders must register to view items and to bid on them. For a list of items offered in the auction, click here.