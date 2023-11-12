Muscatine and the Muscatine Public Works Department are giving you a chance to bid on surplus items from the city!

An online public surplus auction is open November 13-27. The items for bid are items that were recently declared surplus by the Muscatine City Council, including two old council seats from City Hall.

Items include the following (subject to change):

Chiller unit

2008 Chevy Trailblazer

2009 Chevy Colorado

2012 Chevy Tahoe

Portable air compressor

1995 GMC pickup truck

IBM typewriter

2009 F-350 1 ton dump truck

Heating air handler unit

2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck

2004 GMC pickup truck

Large glass display case

Small glass display case

Two old council seats from City Hall

Bandsaw

Wooden display stand

Leather couch

Wooden podium

A/V cart

Calculators/adding machines

Hanging file organizer

Large microfilm reader

Small microfilm reader

Sony camera

Ultrasonic cleaner

All items are available to bid on from November 13 through 3:00 p.m. on November 27. Bidders must register to view items and to bid on them. For a list of items offered in the auction, click here.